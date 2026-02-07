Downtown Uzona Farmers Market's Shop

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Organic, pesticide-free locally grown in the Downtown Uzona Farmer's Market's Community Garden.
Organic, pesticide-free locally grown in the Downtown Uzona Farmer's Market's Community Garden.
Items in basket include
1. XYZ
*All Items are organic, pesticide-free and locally grown in the Downtown Uzona Farmer's Market's Community Garden in Colorado City, Arizona
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