Downtown Uzona Farmers Market

Offered by

Downtown Uzona Farmers Market

About this shop

Downtown Uzona Farmers Market's Shop

Cabbage item
Cabbage
$2

Organic, pesticide-free locally grown in the Downtown Uzona Farmer's Market's Community Garden.

Yellow Squash item
Yellow Squash
$3

Organic, pesticide-free locally grown in the Downtown Uzona Farmer's Market's Community Garden.

Veggy Basket item
Veggy Basket
Pay what you can

Items in basket include
1. XYZ
*All Items are organic, pesticide-free and locally grown in the Downtown Uzona Farmer's Market's Community Garden in Colorado City, Arizona

3x3 DTUFM Sticker item
3x3 DTUFM Sticker
$5

Waterproof Sticker

Add a donation for Downtown Uzona Farmers Market

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!