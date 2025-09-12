Downtown Vibes Tee

Downtown Lawrenceburg

Rock the Downtown Vibes in style! This vintage-blue tee, featuring a retro stripe design and bold “Since 1819” mark, is a nod to Lawrenceburg’s roots—the year our town was founded—and the community spirit that still thrives today.


Chosen as the winner of our Downtown Threads competition, this shirt isn’t just a local favorite, it’s a way to keep the heartbeat of downtown strong. Every purchase helps fuel free events, live music, and the one-of-a-kind energy that makes our Square unforgettable.

  • Unisex fit – relaxed and comfortable for everyday wear
  • Vintage wash – perfectly broken-in from day one
  • Locally designed – our Threads competition winner
  • Founded in 1819 – repping Lawrenceburg’s history with pride
  • Purpose-driven – your $30 supports free events and keeps downtown alive

✨ Since 1819, Lawrenceburg has been full of stories, songs, and community. Now you get to wear a piece of that history. ✨

