Downtown Vibes Tee

Rock the Downtown Vibes in style! This vintage-blue tee, featuring a retro stripe design and bold “Since 1819” mark, is a nod to Lawrenceburg’s roots—the year our town was founded—and the community spirit that still thrives today.
Chosen as the winner of our Downtown Threads competition, this shirt isn’t just a local favorite, it’s a way to keep the heartbeat of downtown strong. Every purchase helps fuel free events, live music, and the one-of-a-kind energy that makes our Square unforgettable.
- Unisex fit – relaxed and comfortable for everyday wear
- Vintage wash – perfectly broken-in from day one
- Locally designed – our Threads competition winner
- Founded in 1819 – repping Lawrenceburg’s history with pride
- Purpose-driven – your $30 supports free events and keeps downtown alive
✨ Since 1819, Lawrenceburg has been full of stories, songs, and community. Now you get to wear a piece of that history. ✨
