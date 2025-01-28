Dow|UWBC 18th Annual Golf Classic

501 TX-332

Lake Jackson, TX 77566, USA

FRONT 9 SPONSOR
$5,000

Reserved for Contech Control Services, Inc. - Corporate logo on 3’x5’ banner at Front 9  - Opportunity to distribute promotional items and food - Recognition during awards ceremony - Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

BACK 9 SPONSOR
$5,000

- Corporate logo on 3’x5’ banner at Back 9  - Opportunity to distribute promotional items and food - Recognition during awards ceremony - Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

GOLF BALL SPONSOR
$4,500

- Logo displayed on golf balls given to all tournament players - Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

GOLF TOWEL SPONSOR
$4,500

- Logo displayed on golf towels given to all tournament players - Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

PRIZE SPONSOR
$3,000

Recognition during awards ceremony and logo displayed at awards table

PHOTO SPONSOR
$2,500

- Recognition during awards ceremony - Logo displayed on event photography

LUNCH SPONSOR
$2,500

- Recognition during awards ceremony - Logo displayed on a 2’x4’ banner at lunch pickup area

DRIVING RANGE SPONSOR
$2,000

- 3' x 5' sign with name at the driving range - Recognition at the awards ceremony

PUTTING GREEN SPONSOR
$2,000

*Reserved for KCG Industrial Only. - 3' x 5' sign with name at the driving range - Recognition at the awards ceremony

BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$2,000

- Recognition during awards ceremony - Banner with logo displayed on tournament refreshment cart

BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$1,500

*Reserved for PA, Inc. Only. Logo displayed on a 1’ x 4’ banner at breakfast pickup area

LONGEST DRIVE SPONSOR
$1,000

2’ x 2’ sign with name at contest location Recognition at awards.

CLOSET TO-THE-PIN SPONSOR
$1,000

*Reserved for Jenkins Industrial only. 2’ x 2’ sign with name at contest location Recognition at awards.

TEAM SPONSOR
$1,000

4-Player Team.

TENT SPONSOR
$800

- Choose the spot you want for your tent; first come first serve - Opportunity to distribute promotional items, food or activity - 2’ x 2’ sign with name at assigned golf hole - Note: No trailers. Tent sponsors MUST provide their own tent, table, and chairs

COOKER SPOT
$600

- Choose the spot you want for your trailer; first come first serve - Limited spots available - Must provide food and/or non-alcoholic beverages at these spots.  - 2’ x 2’ sign with name at assigned cooker spot - Note: Tent sponsors MUST provide their own tent, table, and chairs

CART SPONSOR
$600

Sign with name displayed on one tournament hospitality carts

HOLE SPONSOR
$200

2' x 2' sign with name at one golf hole

*TENT SPONSOR
$600

*Reserved for Sparkling Clear Industries Only.

MULLIGAN
$10

*YOU DESERVE A DO-OVER! (2 PER PLAYER, 8 PER TEAM)

TEAM MULLIGANS
$80

YOUR TEAM DESERVES THIS! (8 MULLIGAN PACKAGE - 2 PER PLAYER)

