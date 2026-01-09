Dow|UWBC 19th Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
*Reserved for Contech Control Services, Inc.
- Corporate logo on 3’x5’ banner at Front 9
- Opportunity to distribute promotional items and food
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)
*Reserved for Stronghold Companies
- Corporate logo on 3’x5’ banner at Back 9
- Opportunity to distribute promotional items and food
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)
*Reserved for RPM Services, INC.
- Logo displayed on golf balls given to all tournament players
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)
*Reserved for Freeport LNG
- Logo displayed on golf towels given to all tournament players
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)
*Reserved for OLIN
- Logo displayed on golf balls used for drop
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)
*Available
- Logo displayed on poker chip/ball marker given to all tournament players
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)
*Reserved for Maviro Group
*RESERVED FOR DUNN HEAT EXCHANGERS
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Logo displayed on a 2’x4’ banner at lunch pickup area
*Reserved for KCG Industrial Only. - 3' x 5' sign with name at the driving range
- Recognition at the awards ceremony
Reserved for Ironclad Environmental Solutions
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Banner with logo displayed on tournament refreshment cart
*Reserved for Palacios Marine Industrial
Logo displayed on a 1’ x 4’ banner at breakfast pickup area
*Reserved for Maxim Crane Works, LP
*Reserved for Jenkins Industrial
- RESERVED
-You will be assigned a tent space; first come first serve
- Opportunity to distribute promotional items, food or activity
- 2’ x 2’ sign with name at assigned golf hole
- Note: No trailers. Tent sponsors MUST provide their own tent, table, and chairs
*ALL Reserved
-You will be assigned a spot for your trailer; first come first serve
- Must provide food and/or non-alcoholic beverages at these spots.
- 2’ x 2’ sign with name at assigned cooker spot
- Note: Tent sponsors MUST provide their own tent, table, and chairs
Sign with name displayed on one tournament hospitality carts
*Reserved for Doyle & Wachtstetter Inc.
Personalized Brand or Logo on the scorecards for every player
*Reserved for Trilogy Resources
-Branding on signage on the Stations
-Covered Stations to purchase alcoholic beverages along the course. Holes 8,13 and 16
*TABC host availability subject to change
24" x 18" sign with name at one golf hole
4 Man Team Scramble
3 balls for $20
Bottle Value: $25
Description: A trusted selection enjoyed throughout the clubhouse.
Bottle Value: $40
Description:
A popular step up, well-known brands with broad appeal.
Bottle Value: $60
Description: Premium bottles chosen for depth, craftsmanship, and character.
Bottle Value: $65+
Description: Exceptional pours worthy of a winning round.
A thoughtful contribution that helps build engaging and accessible helicopter ball drop prizes.
Each gift card contributes directly to our helicopter ball drop baskets, helping generate excitement, increase participation, and maximize our fundraising impact.
An elevated contribution that enhances the quality and appeal of our helicopter ball drop packages.
Each gift card contributes directly to our helicopter ball drop baskets, helping generate excitement, increase participation, and maximize our fundraising impact.
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