United Way Of Brazoria County

Hosted by

United Way Of Brazoria County

About this event

Dow|UWBC 19th Annual Golf Classic

501 TX-332

Lake Jackson, TX 77566, USA

FRONT 9 SPONSOR item
FRONT 9 SPONSOR
$5,000

*Reserved for Contech Control Services, Inc.
- Corporate logo on 3’x5’ banner at Front 9 
- Opportunity to distribute promotional items and food
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

BACK 9 SPONSOR item
BACK 9 SPONSOR
$5,000

*Reserved for Stronghold Companies

- Corporate logo on 3’x5’ banner at Back 9 
- Opportunity to distribute promotional items and food
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

GOLF BALL SPONSOR item
GOLF BALL SPONSOR
$5,000

*Reserved for RPM Services, INC.

- Logo displayed on golf balls given to all tournament players
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

GOLF TOWEL SPONSOR item
GOLF TOWEL SPONSOR
$5,000

*Reserved for Freeport LNG

- Logo displayed on golf towels given to all tournament players
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

HELICOPTER BALL DROP SPONSOR item
HELICOPTER BALL DROP SPONSOR
$5,000

*Reserved for OLIN

- Logo displayed on golf balls used for drop
- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

POKER CHIP/BALL MARKER SPONSOR
$5,000

*Available

- Logo displayed on poker chip/ball marker given to all tournament players

- Recognition during awards ceremony

- Reservation of 1 team (registration fee included)

PRIZE SPONSOR item
PRIZE SPONSOR
$3,000

*Reserved for Maviro Group

  • Recognition during awards ceremony and logo displayed at awards table
LUNCH SPONSOR item
LUNCH SPONSOR
$2,500

*RESERVED FOR DUNN HEAT EXCHANGERS

- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Logo displayed on a 2’x4’ banner at lunch pickup area

PUTTING GREEN SPONSOR item
PUTTING GREEN SPONSOR
$2,000

*Reserved for KCG Industrial Only. - 3' x 5' sign with name at the driving range
- Recognition at the awards ceremony

BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$2,000

Reserved for Ironclad Environmental Solutions


- Recognition during awards ceremony
- Banner with logo displayed on tournament refreshment cart

BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$1,500

*Reserved for Palacios Marine Industrial

Logo displayed on a 1’ x 4’ banner at breakfast pickup area

LONGEST DRIVE SPONSOR item
LONGEST DRIVE SPONSOR
$1,000

*Reserved for Maxim Crane Works, LP

  • 2’ x 2’ sign with name at contest location
  • Recognition at awards.
CLOSET TO-THE-PIN SPONSOR item
CLOSET TO-THE-PIN SPONSOR
$1,000

*Reserved for Jenkins Industrial

  • 2’ x 2’ sign with name at contest location
  • Recognition at awards.
TENT SPONSOR item
TENT SPONSOR
$800

- RESERVED

-You will be assigned a tent space; first come first serve
- Opportunity to distribute promotional items, food or activity
- 2’ x 2’ sign with name at assigned golf hole
- Note: No trailers. Tent sponsors MUST provide their own tent, table, and chairs

COOKER SPOT item
COOKER SPOT
$600

*ALL Reserved

-You will be assigned a spot for your trailer; first come first serve
- Must provide food and/or non-alcoholic beverages at these spots. 
- 2’ x 2’ sign with name at assigned cooker spot
- Note: Tent sponsors MUST provide their own tent, table, and chairs

CART SPONSOR
$600

Sign with name displayed on one tournament hospitality carts

Scorecard
$600

*Reserved for Doyle & Wachtstetter Inc.

Personalized Brand or Logo on the scorecards for every player

PIT STOP Stations item
PIT STOP Stations
$500

*Reserved for Trilogy Resources

-Branding on signage on the Stations

-Covered Stations to purchase alcoholic beverages along the course. Holes 8,13 and 16

*TABC host availability subject to change

HOLE SPONSOR
$250

24" x 18" sign with name at one golf hole

TEAM SPONSOR
$1,000

4 Man Team Scramble




PUTTING CHALLENGE
$20

3 balls for $20

CLUB SELECT (BOTTLE DONATION) item
CLUB SELECT (BOTTLE DONATION)
$25

Tier 1: Club Select

Bottle Value: $25

Description: A trusted selection enjoyed throughout the clubhouse.

MEMBER PREFERRED (BOTTLE DONATION) item
MEMBER PREFERRED (BOTTLE DONATION)
$40

Tier 2: Member Preferred

Bottle Value: $40


Description:
A popular step up, well-known brands with broad appeal.

SIGNATURE RESERVE (BOTTLE DONATION) item
SIGNATURE RESERVE (BOTTLE DONATION)
$60

Tier 3: Signature Reserve

Bottle Value: $60

Description: Premium bottles chosen for depth, craftsmanship, and character.

CHAMPIONSHIP COLLECTION (BOTTLE DONATION) item
CHAMPIONSHIP COLLECTION (BOTTLE DONATION)
Pay what you can

Tier 4: Championship Collection

Bottle Value: $65+

Description: Exceptional pours worthy of a winning round.

MEMBER PREFERRED (GIFT CARD DONATION) item
MEMBER PREFERRED (GIFT CARD DONATION)
$25

A thoughtful contribution that helps build engaging and accessible helicopter ball drop prizes.


Each gift card contributes directly to our helicopter ball drop baskets, helping generate excitement, increase participation, and maximize our fundraising impact.

SIGNATURE RESERVE (GIFT CARD DONATION) item
SIGNATURE RESERVE (GIFT CARD DONATION)
$50

An elevated contribution that enhances the quality and appeal of our helicopter ball drop packages.


Each gift card contributes directly to our helicopter ball drop baskets, helping generate excitement, increase participation, and maximize our fundraising impact.


1 Ball
$10
3 Balls
$25
7 Balls
$50
15 Balls
$100
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