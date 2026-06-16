DPR- Omega Adult Prom 2026

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About this event
Early Bird Single Admission
Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.
Includes:
Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.
✨ Limited Early Bird pricing—secure your ticket today!
Early Bird Couple Admission
Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.
Includes:
Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.
✨ Limited Early Bird pricing, secure your ticket today!
General Single Admission
Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.
Includes:
Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.
✨ Limited Seating, secure your ticket today!
General Admission - Couple
Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.
Includes:
Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.
⚠️ These are our Final General Admission Tickets and are available while they last. Don't wait, reserve your seats today!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!