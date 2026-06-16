A couple dances in formal attire against a backdrop of a city skyline and ornate chandelier, advertising an adult prom.
DELTA PSI RHO INC

Hosted by

DELTA PSI RHO INC

About this event

DPR- Omega Adult Prom 2026

8506 Almeda Genoa Rd #301

Houston, TX 77075, USA

🎟️ Early Bird Single Ticket –
$75
Available until Sep 1

Early Bird Single Admission

Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.

Includes:

  • Admission for One
  • Dinner & Salad Service
  • Photo Booth
  • Dancing & Entertainment
  • Cashless Bar (Tips Accepted)
  • Prom King, Prom Queen & Best Dressed Competition Entry

Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.

Limited Early Bird pricing—secure your ticket today!

💕 Early Bird Couple's Ticket
$125
Available until Sep 1

Early Bird Couple Admission

Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.

Includes:

  • Admission for Two
  • Dinner & Salad Service
  • Photo Booth
  • Dancing & Entertainment
  • Cashless Bar (Tips Accepted)
  • Prom King, Prom Queen & Best Dressed Competition Entry

Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.

Limited Early Bird pricing, secure your ticket today!

🎟️ General Admission Single Ticket – $100.00
$100

General Single Admission

Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.

Includes:

  • Admission for One
  • Dinner & Salad Service
  • Photo Booth
  • Dancing & Entertainment
  • Cashless Bar (Tips Accepted)
  • Prom King, Prom Queen & Best Dressed Competition Entry

Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.

Limited Seating, secure your ticket today!

💕 General Admission Couple's Ticket
$175

General Admission - Couple

Your ticket to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and unforgettable memories at A Night to Remember Adult Prom 2026.

Includes:

  • Admission for Two
  • Dinner & Salad Service
  • Photo Booth
  • Dancing & Entertainment
  • Cashless Bar (Tips Accepted)
  • Prom King, Prom Queen & Best Dressed Competition Entry

Every ticket supports Omega Cares and its mission to serve our community.



⚠️ These are our Final General Admission Tickets and are available while they last. Don't wait, reserve your seats today!

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