DPS Adrenaline Run Business Sponsorship

Premiere Sponsorship item
Premiere Sponsorship
$250
A Premiere Sponsorship is $250 and results in front page advertisement on the registration brochure as well as your logo on the top of the tshirt (back) and, if your business has a banner, you would be able to display it at the run in a location of your choice.
Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$125
A Silver Sponsorship is $125 and would result in front page of brochure advertising under the Premiere Sponsors and your logo printed under the Premiere Sponsors on the back of the t-shirt.
Bronze Sponsor Ship item
Bronze Sponsor Ship
$75
Bronze Sponsorship is $75 and includes advertising inside of the brochure as well as your logo on the back of the shirt under the Silver Sponsors.
