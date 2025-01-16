DPS Adrenaline Run Business Sponsorship

A Premiere Sponsorship is $250 and results in
front page advertisement on the registration
brochure as well as your logo on the top of the tshirt
(back) and, if your business has a banner, you
would be able to display it at the run in a location of
your choice.
Silver Sponsorship
$125
A Silver Sponsorship is $125 and would result in
front page of brochure advertising under the Premiere Sponsors and your logo
printed under the Premiere Sponsors on the back of the t-shirt.
Bronze Sponsor Ship
$75
Bronze Sponsorship is $75 and includes advertising inside of the brochure as well
as your logo on the back of the shirt under the Silver Sponsors.
Add a donation for DPS PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!