DPS Adrenaline Run Business Sponsorship

A Premiere Sponsorship is $250 and results in front page advertisement on the registration brochure as well as your logo on the top of the tshirt (back) and, if your business has a banner, you would be able to display it at the run in a location of your choice.

A Premiere Sponsorship is $250 and results in front page advertisement on the registration brochure as well as your logo on the top of the tshirt (back) and, if your business has a banner, you would be able to display it at the run in a location of your choice.

More details...