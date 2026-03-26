Dr. Alvin K. Dennis Books Ministry's Shop

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Interview at the Cemetay-this book will transform your life and give you new sense of direction in a way you never imagine.
This book is a blueprint for excellent leadership. If you want to walk into God's divine plan for your life as a leader, don't miss this book.
Finding Hope In Mental Health, integrating Biblical Faith, Psychological Insights, and medical Wisdom. This Book is a key to all thoses struggling with This Book is a key to all those struggling with mental health and emotional challenges.
In The Power of a Crushed Grape, readers are taken on a powerful spiritual journey that reveals a life-changing truth: grapes must be crushed to produce wine. In the same way, pressure, pain, and trials are often the very tools God uses to shape purpose, refine character, and release hidden greatness.
Healing the Troubled Mind offers a compassionate, Christ-centered approach to mental and emotional healing for believers struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, intrusive thoughts, and addiction. Dr. Alvin Dennis courageously addresses topics often misunderstood or silenced within the church, showing that seeking healing is not a lack of faith but an act of wisdom.
Eternity: Living Today with Heaven in View invites readers to see life from God’s eternal perspective. This book challenges believers to look beyond temporary struggles and daily pressures and live with an awareness of eternity. Through biblical insight, practical teaching, and spiritual reflection, the author explains how eternal thinking shapes our choices, values, character, and faith walk. Readers will learn how to remain steadfast during trials, prioritize what truly matters, and live purposefully in a changing world.
" Coaching or Counseling? by Dr. Alvin Dennis is a practical and biblically grounded guide for pastors, leaders, coaches, and counselors who want to serve people with wisdom and integrity. In today’s world, the lines between coaching, counseling, and ministry are often blurred, leading to confusion, burnout, and unintended harm. This book brings clarity by explaining the distinct purposes of coaching (forward growth and development) and counseling (healing and restoration), and why respecting boundaries is essential.
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