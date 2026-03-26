Dr. Alvin K. Dennis Books Ministry's Shop

Eternity: Living Today with Heaven in View invites readers to see life from God’s eternal perspective. This book challenges believers to look beyond temporary struggles and daily pressures and live with an awareness of eternity. Through biblical insight, practical teaching, and spiritual reflection, the author explains how eternal thinking shapes our choices, values, character, and faith walk. Readers will learn how to remain steadfast during trials, prioritize what truly matters, and live purposefully in a changing world.