Dr. Charles L. Morrison, Books

Life can be overwhelming—battles within, struggles without, and moments when faith feels fragile. Echoing Sounds of Righteousness is a gentle companion for those seasons, offering encouragement drawn from God’s Word and the legacy of faith lived out in real lives. Each chapter is a reminder that even in weakness, God’s strength is present, and even in silence, His righteousness still speaks. Through scripture, study guides, testimonies, and reflections, this book invites you to lean into His promises, find courage for your journey, and discover the joy of walking daily with the Lord. Let the echoes strengthen your heart and renew your hope.