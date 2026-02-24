Saint Paul Baptist Church

Hosted by

Saint Paul Baptist Church

About this event

Dr. Christopher B. Davis's 25th Pastor's Anniversary

Donation to Dr. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund
$2,500

Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Listed as donor in Digital Assets

Donation to Dr. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund
$1,250

Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Listed as donor in Digital Assets

Donation to Dr. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund
$1,000

Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Listed as donor in Digital Assets

Donation to Dr. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund
$500

Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Listed as donor in Digital Assets

Donation to Dr. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund
$250

Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Listed as donor in Digital Assets

Donation to Dr. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Listed as donor in Digital Assets

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