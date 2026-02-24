Dr. Christopher B. Davis's 25th Pastor's Anniversary

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Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Listed as donor in Digital Assets
Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Listed as donor in Digital Assets
Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Listed as donor in Digital Assets
Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Listed as donor in Digital Assets
Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Listed as donor in Digital Assets
Make a donation to Rev. Dr. Christopher B. Davis Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Listed as donor in Digital Assets
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