Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation Legacy Luncheon 2026

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About this event
PURPLE Sponsor includes two Luncheon Tickets, and Ad or logo on all media.
SILVER Sponsor includes four Luncheon Tickets, and Ad or logo on all media.
GOLD Sponsor includes six Luncheon Tickets, and Ad or logo on all media.
Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes One admission to the luncheon.
Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes two admissions to the luncheon.
Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes three admissions to the luncheon.
Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes four admissions to the luncheon.
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