Hosted by

The Dr Debra Majeed Foundation

About this event

Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation Legacy Luncheon 2026

8310 Harrisburg Rd

Charlotte, NC 28215, USA

PURPLE Sponsor
$500

PURPLE Sponsor includes two Luncheon Tickets, and Ad or logo on all media.

SILVER Sponsor
$1,500

SILVER Sponsor includes four Luncheon Tickets, and Ad or logo on all media.

GOLD Sponsor
$3,000

GOLD Sponsor includes six Luncheon Tickets, and Ad or logo on all media.

Patron DONATION $25
$25

Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes One admission to the luncheon.

Patron Donation $50
$50

Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes two admissions to the luncheon.

Patron Donation $75
$75

Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes three admissions to the luncheon.

Patron Donation $100
$100

Thank you for your donation to the Dr. Debra Majeed Foundation. Your donation includes four admissions to the luncheon.

Add a donation for The Dr Debra Majeed Foundation

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