Dr. Katrina Phillips Book Shop

With simple, lyrical text and vibrant panoramic illustrations, this picture book explores the beauty and resources of thirteen ancestral Indigenous lands and how we all use those lands each day. Simple poetry and portrayals of children and families enjoying rivers, bike paths, beaches, and parks show how everyday activities can include honoring Indigenous nations and cultures. Author Katrina Phillips (Ojibwe citizen) and illustrator Sam Zimmerman (Ojibwe direct descendant) together have crafted a loving tribute that gently demonstrates recognition and acknowledgement of the nations of people who first called these lands home.
In 1921, Inupait seamstress Ada Blackjack joined a a group of four white men who wanted to establish a trading post on Wrangel Island in the freezing Arctic Ocean. The explorers were stranded on the island when their return ship was forced to turn back due to ice. Facing harsh conditions and dwindling food supplies, the men died one by one, but Ada remained. Find out how she alone managed to survive the disastrous expedition.
Indigenous Peoples' Day is about celebrating! The second Monday in October is a day to honor Native American people, their histories, and cultures. People mark the day with food, dancing, and songs. Readers will discover how a shared holiday can have multiple traditions and be celebrated in all sorts of ways.
Throughout history, explorers have forged paths through uncharted areas. In 1845, Sir John Franklin led two ships through the Arctic to find a Northwest Passage to Asia. In 1910, Sir Robert Falcon Scott led a team of Englishmen on a race to the South Pole. In 1921, Inupiat seamstress Ada Blackjack joined a group of white men establishing a trading post on Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean (this graphic novel written by Dr. Katrina Phillips). In 1925, Percy Fawcett trekked into the jungles of South America looking for a lost city of gold. None of these ventures went as planned, but the stories of these deadly expeditions continue to thrill adventure seekers. These graphic novel accounts lead readers through legendary expeditions to learn who, if anyone, survived to tell their tales.
