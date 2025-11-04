Dr. Katrina Phillips Book Shop

Throughout history, explorers have forged paths through uncharted areas. In 1845, Sir John Franklin led two ships through the Arctic to find a Northwest Passage to Asia. In 1910, Sir Robert Falcon Scott led a team of Englishmen on a race to the South Pole. In 1921, Inupiat seamstress Ada Blackjack joined a group of white men establishing a trading post on Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean (this graphic novel written by Dr. Katrina Phillips). In 1925, Percy Fawcett trekked into the jungles of South America looking for a lost city of gold. None of these ventures went as planned, but the stories of these deadly expeditions continue to thrill adventure seekers. These graphic novel accounts lead readers through legendary expeditions to learn who, if anyone, survived to tell their tales.