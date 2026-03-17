Dr. Liz Black Commumity Impact presents the Gospel Industry Network Eastern Regional Conference

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About this event
Enjoy the full program on Sept 26th without lunch
Enjoy the full program on Sept 26th with lunch
General admission to all sessions
Includes VIP seating and lunch
1 admission ticket
1 table + 2 chairs included 8 am-9:30 pm
1 admission ticket
Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)
Business card in a gift bag
Video commercial 30-1min on screen (Provided by sponsor)
1 admission ticket
Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)
Business card in a gift bag
Video commercial 30sec-1min (Provided by sponsor)
1 admission ticket
Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)
Business card in a gift bag
Video commercial 30sec-1minute (Provided by sponsor)
1 minute on stage
Digital magazine exposure
2 VIP admission tickets
Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)
Business card in a gift bag
Video commercial 30sec-1minute (Provided by sponsor)
1 minute on stage
Live Social Media interview
30 sec radio commercial on Aspired Radio
Presence on step and repeat.
Digital magazine exposure
8 min Music/Mime/Praise Dance etc. Praise Breaks will happen throughout the day between sessions. Promotional material in gift bags. Live radio interview on national and international stations. Record a video greeting for GIN NY/NJ social media. GiN NYNJ TIKTOK interview. Digital magazine exposureMUST PURCHASE A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET.
5-minute concert slot. Promotional material in gift bags. Live radio interview on national and international stations. Digital magazine exposure. MUST PURCHASE A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET.
10 minutes to speak about your business or product. Info in gift bags. Must purchase a general admission ticket.
$
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