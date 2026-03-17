Dr Liz Black Community Impact

Hosted by

Dr Liz Black Community Impact

About this event

Dr. Liz Black Commumity Impact presents the Gospel Industry Network Eastern Regional Conference

49 Washington St

Newark, NJ 07102, USA

GIN Members Sat. Sept 26th 9am-9:30pm Early Bird General Adm
$40
Available until Jul 15

Enjoy the full program on Sept 26th without lunch

GIN Members Sat.Sept 26th 9am-9:30pm VIP Early Bird
$60
Available until Jul 15

Enjoy the full program on Sept 26th with lunch

Saturday Sept 26th 9am-9:30pm General Admission
$65

General admission to all sessions

Sat. Sept 26th 9am-9:30pm VIP Admission
$80

Includes VIP seating and lunch

Sat.Sept 26th 9am-9:30pm Vendor Space
$150

1 admission ticket

1 table + 2 chairs included 8 am-9:30 pm

Saturday Sept 26th 9am-10pm Bronze Sponsor
$300

1 admission ticket

Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)

Business card in a gift bag

Video commercial 30-1min on screen (Provided by sponsor)

Saturday Sept 26th 9am-10pm Silver Sponsor + Vendor Table
$400

1 admission ticket

Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)

Business card in a gift bag

Video commercial 30sec-1min (Provided by sponsor)



Saturday Sept 26th 9am-10pm Gold Sponsor + Vendor Table
$500

1 admission ticket

Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)

Business card in a gift bag

Video commercial 30sec-1minute (Provided by sponsor)

1 minute on stage

Digital magazine exposure


Saturday Sept 26th 9am-10pm Platinum Sponsor + Vendor Table
$825

2 VIP admission tickets

Signage inside the theater and in the lobby (Provided by sponsor)

Business card in a gift bag

Video commercial 30sec-1minute (Provided by sponsor)

1 minute on stage

Live Social Media interview

30 sec radio commercial on Aspired Radio

Presence on step and repeat.

Digital magazine exposure

Saturday Sept 26th 9am-3pmPraise Break-Artist Slot
$150

8 min Music/Mime/Praise Dance etc. Praise Breaks will happen throughout the day between sessions. Promotional material in gift bags. Live radio interview on national and international stations. Record a video greeting for GIN NY/NJ social media. GiN NYNJ TIKTOK interview. Digital magazine exposureMUST PURCHASE A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET.

Saturday Sept 26th 7pm Concert Artist Slot
$100

5-minute concert slot. Promotional material in gift bags. Live radio interview on national and international stations. Digital magazine exposure. MUST PURCHASE A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET.

Saturday Sept 26th 9-3pm Info Break- Businesses, Authors
$100

10 minutes to speak about your business or product. Info in gift bags. Must purchase a general admission ticket.

Add a donation for Dr Liz Black Community Impact

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