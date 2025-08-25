2026 MLK Service Awards & Prayer Breakfast

Hosted by
About this event
Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
At a shared table of 8, meet new friends and create memories, and enjoy a morning of faith and fellowship.
Share this meaningful celebration with your group. Reserve a full table for 8 guests and receive a $20 discount.
Join us in supporting this meaningful celebration. Reserve a table for 8 and be recognized as an event sponsor.
Reserve a table of 7 with The Most Reverend John P. Dolan, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. Enjoy a meaningful opportunity to share fellowship and conversation during the MLK Service Awards and Prayer Breakfast.
Reserve a table of 7 with The Most Reverend Eduardo A. Nevares, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix. Enjoy a unique opportunity for fellowship and conversation at the MLK Service Awards and Prayer Breakfast.
Reserve a table of 7 with The Most Reverend Thomas J. Olmsted, Bishop Emeritus of Phoenix. Experience a special moment of connection with one of our most respected Church leaders during this inspiring community event.
Reserve an exclusive table for 9 guests, personally seated with His Eminence, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington. Enjoy this rare opportunity to share this celebration with one of the Church's most distinguished leader.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!