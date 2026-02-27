Dr. Shirley Davis Foundation, Inc.'s Shop

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A bold reminder that giving back never goes out of style.
Classic, comfortable, and made for those who lead by serving. Sport this trendy baseball cap anytime you're in the giving spirit💛
A bold reminder that giving back never goes out of style.
Classic, comfortable, and made for those who lead by serving. Sport this trendy baseball cap anytime you're in the giving spirit💛
A reminder to think bigger, move boldly, and break past every ceiling.
Classic, confident, and made for those ready to step into their next level.
Every purchase fuels our programs, scholarships, and community outreach. ✨
A reminder to think bigger, move boldly, and break past every ceiling.
Classic, confident, and made for those ready to step into their next level.
Every purchase fuels our programs, scholarships, and community outreach. ✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!