DrachenFest V - Deals Gap Weekend Getaway 2025 [This event is FULL]

The $85 entry fee isn’t just about joining the event; it’s what helps us create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. As a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, these funds cover the costs of organizing such a high-quality event, from route planning to supporting our lead drivers and volunteers who make it all happen. By contributing, you’re not only treating yourself to an amazing experience but also supporting the continued success of our club and its events. We welcome Porsche Club of America (PCA) members from all 149 regions across North America.
A Stunning Tribute to an Unforgettable Event: Celebrate the spirit of Drachenfest V and our thrilling Deals Gap Weekend Getaway with this exclusive, high-quality 11x17 inch poster! Printed on premium matte paper with intricate detail, the design showcases a classic Porsche in full throttle, pursued by a fiery dragon racing across poker chips. This striking artwork symbolizes the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our casino-hotel getaway weekend.
Featuring bold colors and a dynamic layout, this poster is the perfect keepsake for any Porsche enthusiast. Whether displayed in your garage, office, or home, it will remind you of the unforgettable mountain drives, scenic byways, and shared experiences in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.
Limited Availability – Don’t Miss Out!
Celebrate our Deals Gap Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our casino-hotel getaway weekend.
