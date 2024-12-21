DrachenFest V - Deals Gap Weekend Getaway 2025 [This event is FULL]

The $85 entry fee isn’t just about joining the event; it’s what helps us create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. As a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, these funds cover the costs of organizing such a high-quality event, from route planning to supporting our lead drivers and volunteers who make it all happen. By contributing, you’re not only treating yourself to an amazing experience but also supporting the continued success of our club and its events. We welcome Porsche Club of America (PCA) members from all 149 regions across North America.