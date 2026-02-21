DrachenFest VI - Registration

About this shop
REQUIRED! This entry grants your access to all four days of the event and everything that makes Drachenfest what it is: professionally curated routes, organized group drives, planned activities, and the full weekend experience built around Porsche passion and mountain roads. This year we are also renting a meeting room for the safety meetings before the drives. Additionally, you're also supporting the volunteers, including the lead drivers, who are truly those who make those events too special.
Included with your $100 entry fee is one complimentary Drachenfest VI Event T-Shirt, provided your registration is completed by August 25, 2026.
If you would like to further support the event and our region, you can add a donation for Wilderness Trail Region. Every contribution helps us continue delivering high-quality events and experiences for you.
Take home a piece of the legend. This exclusive 11x17 Drachenfest VI poster captures the energy, power, and spirit of our Murphy, NC mountain takeover. Featuring a striking white GT3RS beneath the watchful eye of a fierce blue dragon, this artwork blends Porsche performance with the mythical intensity of the mountains we conquer.
Printed on premium matte stock with rich detail and bold colors, this design celebrates the curves, the camaraderie, and the unforgettable roads of our Deals Gap weekend. From the Tail of the Dragon to the hidden Smoky Mountain backroads, this poster represents the miles, the memories, and the passion that define Drachenfest.
Whether it hangs in your garage, office, man cave, or home, it’s more than décor — it’s a badge of participation. Limited quantities available.
Commemorate our Deals Gap Weekend Getaway with this limited-edition Drachenfest VI T-shirt, designed for those who know that the best stories are written in mountain curves.
Printed on premium Next Level 3600 fabric, this tee delivers an ultra-soft feel with a modern athletic cut. Lightweight, breathable, and built for comfort, it’s the kind of shirt you’ll keep reaching for long after the event ends.
The bold back graphic captures the spirit of Drachenfest: Porsche performance, mountain legends, and the camaraderie that makes this weekend unforgettable. Featuring a striking white GT3RS beneath the watchful eye of a fierce dragon, this artwork blends Porsche performance with the mythical intensity of the mountains we conquer.
Each shirt is professionally screen-printed locally by a family-owned business, ensuring rich, lasting color and high-quality detail.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 has a slim/athletic fit and tends to run slightly small. If you prefer a more relaxed fit, we recommend ordering one size up.
Commemorate our Deals Gap Weekend Getaway with this limited-edition Drachenfest VI T-shirt, designed for those who know that the best stories are written in mountain curves.
Printed on premium Next Level 3600 fabric, this tee delivers an ultra-soft feel with a modern athletic cut. Lightweight, breathable, and built for comfort, it’s the kind of shirt you’ll keep reaching for long after the event ends.
The bold back graphic captures the spirit of Drachenfest: Porsche performance, mountain legends, and the camaraderie that makes this weekend unforgettable. Featuring a striking white GT3RS beneath the watchful eye of a fierce dragon, this artwork blends Porsche performance with the mythical intensity of the mountains we conquer.
Each shirt is professionally screen-printed locally by a family-owned business, ensuring rich, lasting color and high-quality detail.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 has a slim/athletic fit and tends to run slightly small. If you prefer a more relaxed fit, we recommend ordering one size up.
Celebrate our Deals Gap Weekend Getaway with this limited-edition Drachenfest VI Heavyweight Sweatshirt Pullover Hoodie, made for those who understand that the best memories are forged in tight switchbacks and shared miles.
The bold back artwork says it all: a striking white GT3RS under the watchful eye of a fierce dragon. It’s Porsche performance meets mountain legend
Each hoodie is professionally screen-printed locally by a family-owned business, delivering rich color, crisp detail, and durability that lasts far beyond the weekend.
Premium Build – Independent Trading Co. IND4000
This is not your average sweatshirt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!