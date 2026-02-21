DrachenFest VI - Registration

REQUIRED! This entry grants your access to all four days of the event and everything that makes Drachenfest what it is: professionally curated routes, organized group drives, planned activities, and the full weekend experience built around Porsche passion and mountain roads. This year we are also renting a meeting room for the safety meetings before the drives. Additionally, you're also supporting the volunteers, including the lead drivers, who are truly those who make those events too special.





Included with your $100 entry fee is one complimentary Drachenfest VI Event T-Shirt, provided your registration is completed by August 25, 2026.