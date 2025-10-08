Dracula After Dark - Pay Your Age

1629 Dodge Ct

Cleveland, OH 44114, USA

Age 21-24
$21

If multiple tickets are purchased, each ticket must represent the age of the ticker holder.

Age 25-29
$25

If multiple tickets are purchased, each ticket must represent the age of the ticker holder.

Age 30-34
$30

If multiple tickets are purchased, each ticket must represent the age of the ticker holder.

Age 35-39
$35

If multiple tickets are purchased, each ticket must represent the age of the ticker holder.

Age 40-44
$40

If multiple tickets are purchased, each ticket must represent the age of the ticker holder.

Age 45-49
$45

If multiple tickets are purchased, each ticket must represent the age of the ticker holder.

Ages 50+
$50

If multiple tickets are purchased, each ticket must represent the age of the ticker holder.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing