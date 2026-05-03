Dracula vs Deafula Book Club: Ages 10-12

This Dracula vs Deafula Book Club class is designed for students ages 10–12 who are ready to build literacy, critical thinking, and communication skills through storytelling in American Sign Language. Students will read Dracula and watch Deafula, comparing the original book and its ASL film adaptation. They will analyze characters, themes, and storytelling choices while discussing how stories change across language and medium. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by developing deeper comprehension, visual storytelling skills, and confidence through discussion, role play, and peer engagement. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.

This Dracula vs Deafula Book Club class is designed for students ages 10–12 who are ready to build literacy, critical thinking, and communication skills through storytelling in American Sign Language. Students will read Dracula and watch Deafula, comparing the original book and its ASL film adaptation. They will analyze characters, themes, and storytelling choices while discussing how stories change across language and medium. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by developing deeper comprehension, visual storytelling skills, and confidence through discussion, role play, and peer engagement. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.

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