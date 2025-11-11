Do Something: Identity(ies)

Offered by

Do Something: Identity(ies)

DRAFT #2 - Each size shirt

SMALL Raglan T-shirt
$30

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt.


**IF YOU NEED THIS SHIPPED, please also add "Shipping!" to your purchase. Otherwise, we will arrange a pickup or drop off.**

MEDIUM Raglan T-shirt
$30

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt.


**IF YOU NEED THIS SHIPPED, please also add "Shipping!" to your purchase. Otherwise, we will arrange a pickup or drop off.**

LARGE T-shirt
$25

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt.


**IF YOU NEED THIS SHIPPED, please also add "Shipping!" to your purchase. Otherwise, we will arrange a pickup or drop off.**

XL T-shirt
$25

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt.


**IF YOU NEED THIS SHIPPED, please also add "Shipping!" to your purchase. Otherwise, we will arrange a pickup or drop off.**

Shipping!
$5

Select if you would like us to ship this item to you!

Add a donation for Do Something: Identity(ies)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!