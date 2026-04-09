CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

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CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

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2026 Baseball Banquet - Platinum Membership Registration

1641 Scottsdale Dr

Leander, TX 78641, USA

Platinum Membership Registration ONLY
$40

Your Booster Club Membership comes with 3 banquet tickets.


Our goal is to guarantee every baseball family receives a minimum of 2 banquet tickets. To make this possible while staying within venue capacity, tickets are being distributed through your family-specific discount code.


Please claim your membership seats by Wednesday, April 15. Unclaimed membership tickets will then be made available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!