2026 Baseball Banquet - Platinum Membership Registration

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About this event
Your Booster Club Membership comes with 3 banquet tickets.
Our goal is to guarantee every baseball family receives a minimum of 2 banquet tickets. To make this possible while staying within venue capacity, tickets are being distributed through your family-specific discount code.
Please claim your membership seats by Wednesday, April 15. Unclaimed membership tickets will then be made available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!