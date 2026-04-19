DRAFT 2026 Westerville South Marching Band Registration

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About this event
Band registration fees cover many items including but not limited to:
- all of band camp (including its instruction, food, and social activities),
- meals and snacks throughout the season
- bus transportation to football games and band competitions
- one 'show shirt' per student
- *This fee also covers one set of summer uniforms (athletic shorts and t-shirt) for first-time participants to keep for future years.
Fall uniforms are assigned for the season. They are property of the band and should remain at school. Students are responsible for providing their own long black socks and marching band shoes (see below). Note: Guard members may have other small items they are asked to purchase.
If your family needs a payment plan, options are available. All payment plans must be completed by October 31. If you need other arrangements please reach out to our treasurer at [email protected]
Unless you are in guard, these black band shoes are required. However, you may reuse previous years' shoes if they still fit and are in good condition. Make sure to try on the sample shoes available at school and have uniforms note the size you need to order. Your actual shoes will then be delivered to the school and distributed at a later date. ALSO! There may be a selection of used shoes that have been donated back to the band that can be yours free if you find a fit. (Again, Color Guard shoes are handled separately)
*Shoes may not be included in payment plans and payment for shoes is due at registration if purchasing shoes.
Guard Members only! Make sure to try on the sample shoes available at school and have uniforms note the size you need to order. Your actual shoes will then be delivered to the school and distributed at a later date. You may reuse previous years' shoes if they still fit and are in good condition.
Join Westerville South Instrumental Music Boosters (WSIMB)! We are an active, hard-working, yet fun group of parents and guardians that are here to help the Band, and we want YOU to join us!! Your official WSIMB membership ensures that you are a voting member of this amazing group, and are included in our WSIMB communications. We provide financial and volunteer support to all instrumental music programs. This is largely seen during Marching Band season in the form of arranging and serving meals, organizing fundraisers to keep family costs down, chaperoning, maintaining equipment and its transportation, party planning, cleaning and repairing uniforms, you name it!! We also fund field trips and scholarships! Meetings are held monthly. This $10 covers the basic Family Membership. If you are able though, please consider an additional (10? 25? 50? $100?...?) monetary donation below. 100% of your donations below will go to help the bands, and Zeffy will generate a receipt for you for tax purposes. Thank You!!
5 inch, Westerville South Marching Band waterproof decal in red, white, and black. Great for your window, car, binder, water jug, whatever! Optional Customization (seen on this example as BLAIR).
$180 due at registration. $180 next month.
$120 due at registration. $120 next month, $120 3rd month
$90 due at registration. $90 next month, $90 3rd month, $90 4th month.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!