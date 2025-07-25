Draft 3 - Membership (separate out donations)

Offered by
About this shop
Membership is $30 per member. Use the "+" to add your number of memberships. Please enter each member's name in the following screen, after clicking "Continue."
Includes: 1 Whitney T-shirt
Includes:
- 1 Whitney Hoodie
- 1 Reserved Parking for Promotion
Donations will be used towards Promotion.
Includes:
- 1 Whitney Hoodie
- 1 Whitney HS pennant
- 1 Reserved Parking for Graduation!
Donations will be used towards Graduation.
Includes:
- 1 T-shirt
- 1 Wildcats Magnet
Includes:
- 1 T-shirt
- 1 Wildcats Magnet
- 1 Wildcats Bag
Includes:
- 1 T-shirt
- 1 Wildcats Magnet
- 1 Wildcats Bag
- 1 Yearbook
Be our TOP DONOR! Includes all of the following:
- 1 T-shirt
- 1 Wildcats Magnet
- 1 Wildcats Bag
- 1 Yearbook
- 1 Reserved Parking at BOTH 8th Grade Promotion AND Senior Graduation!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!