Draft A - Membership

Basic Membership
$30

Basic membership is $30 per member. Use the "+" to add your number of memberships.

Bronze Membership
$75

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND 1 Whitney T-shirt

8th Grade Special Membership
$100

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND

- 1 Whitney Hoodie

- 1 Reserved Parking for Promotion

Donations will be used towards Promotion.

12th Grade Special Membership
$100

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND

- 1 Whitney Hoodie

- 1 Whitney HS pennant

- 1 Reserved Parking for Graduation

Donations will be used towards Graduation.

Silver Membership
$150

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND

- 1 T-shirt

- 1 Wildcats Magnet

Gold Membership
$250

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND

- 1 T-shirt

- 1 Wildcats Magnet

- 1 Wildcats Bag

Platinum Membership
$350

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND

- 1 T-shirt

- 1 Wildcats Magnet

- 1 Wildcats Bag

- 1 Yearbook

Diamond Membership
$500

Be our TOP DONOR! Includes 1 PTSA membership AND all of the following:

- 1 T-shirt

- 1 Wildcats Magnet

- 1 Wildcats Bag

- 1 Yearbook

- 1 Reserved Parking at BOTH 8th Grade Promotion AND Senior Graduation!

