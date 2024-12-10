Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter
🎉💙 Founders' Day Cabaret – Day Party 💃🏽🎶
8701 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
General Admission
$30
add
Table of 10
$280
Please note that we will need the names of patrons attending.
Please note that we will need the names of patrons attending.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendor Table
$150
This option is only for vendors.
This option is only for vendors.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50/50 Raffle
$5
This option is for one arm's length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
This option is for one arm's length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50/50 Raffle
$10
This option is for one wingspan length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
This option is for one wingspan length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Raffle Basket
$5
This option is for one arm's length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
This option is for one arm's length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Basket Raffle
$10
This option is for one wingspan length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
This option is for one wingspan length of raffle tickets. Tickets will be provided at registration.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout