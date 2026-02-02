The Mead School

Hosted by

The Mead School

About this event

Mead School Barn Bash

Hop & Vine Tap Room 30 Spring St

Stamford, CT

Tickets
$100

Join families, friends, and community supporters for an evening of great music, food, and connection!


Please note, this ticket is not tax deductible - the price covers the fair market value of food, beverages & entertainment for the evening.

Buy Tickets for Mead Teachers
$100

Purchase a ticket for Mead Teachers, Staff Members, and their families so they may attend at no cost.


Please note, this ticket is not tax deductible - the price covers the fair market value of food, beverages & entertainment for the evening.

Add a donation for The Mead School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!