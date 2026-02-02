Mead School Barn Bash

About this event
Stamford, CT
Join families, friends, and community supporters for an evening of great music, food, and connection!
Please note, this ticket is not tax deductible - the price covers the fair market value of food, beverages & entertainment for the evening.
Purchase a ticket for Mead Teachers, Staff Members, and their families so they may attend at no cost.
Please note, this ticket is not tax deductible - the price covers the fair market value of food, beverages & entertainment for the evening.
$
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