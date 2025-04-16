Draft Night Watch Party & Fundraiser Sponsorship

VIP table for 4 with bottle service.
Logo placement on select event materials.
Recognition at the event and on website. Social media mention.
VIP table for 4 with bottle service.
Logo placement on select event materials.
Recognition at the event and on website. Social media mention.
All Pro Sponsor
$4,999
VIP table for 6 with bottle service. Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials. Meet & greet opportunity with hosts. Social media mentions. Sponsor acknowledgement at event and on website.
VIP table for 6 with bottle service. Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials. Meet & greet opportunity with hosts. Social media mentions. Sponsor acknowledgement at event and on website.
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