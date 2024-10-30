Tiny Hooves Sanctuary's Virtual Gift Shop

Offered by
Our animal care volunteers are no doubt the backbone of our organization. Their commitment to our residents and mission is truly inspiring. They show up rain or shine to do the dirty jobs it takes to run a farm sanctuary.
Join us in showing appreciation by buying them a treat!
Present a delightful offering of German horse muffins to our beloved equine family. These enchanting morsels are ideal for administering medication with ease. Crafted from wholesome grains and rich molasses, and sometimes infused with a hint of peppermint, these treats are sure to win the hearts of our majestic residents.
Sweet Thor is on a special diet after a major surgery left him unable to process a traditional pig diet. Will you buy him dinner?
Without a shadow of a doubt, the noble task of poop patrol is a daily duty at the sanctuary! These Dura Forks stand unrivaled as the ultimate tool for the endeavor and forever hold a cherished place on our wish list!
Behold, Goat Granola! Give the gift of wholesome grains! This enchanting blend is infused with prebiotics, probiotics, essential oils, and trace minerals, all crafted to bolster the digestive and immune systems of our beloved goat family.
Whether it involves hoof trims, dental care, or routine physical examinations, providing regular veterinary care for 150 animals represents a significant expense. Sponsoring a check-up for our residents is an incredibly generous and impactful gift.
As many of us recognize, an emergency room visit can be both a daunting and expensive experience. As a non-profit organization that depends significantly on donations, our primary objective is to establish a safety net to cover these unforeseen costs.
