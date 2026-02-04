Food Truck Registration - Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival - Cleveland, TN

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About this event
We will restrict the number of food trucks participating in this event, with the intention of helping vendors maximize their revenue. Our aim is to reduce the presence of trucks offering similar food items. To guarantee your spot in this family-friendly event, be sure to register early! Food Trucks should be open for business at 11am.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!