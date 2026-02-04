100 Black Men Of Bradley County Inc
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100 Black Men Of Bradley County Inc

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100 Black Men Of Bradley County Inc

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Food Truck Registration - Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival - Cleveland, TN

775 Raider Dr

Cleveland, TN 37312, USA

Food Truck Registration
$300

We will restrict the number of food trucks participating in this event, with the intention of helping vendors maximize their revenue. Our aim is to reduce the presence of trucks offering similar food items. To guarantee your spot in this family-friendly event, be sure to register early! Food Trucks should be open for business at 11am.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!