DRAFT WCA Annual Conference

About this event
WCA Member/Associate Member (WySCA, WAPT, etc)
Enjoy the full program in person with access to all main activities, including lunch and snacks.
REQUIRED CONFIRMATION-Member/Registration Login
Wyoming Counseling Association uses Zeffy, a non-profit management software, to manage memberships and registrations. To check the status of your membership/registration, click the link below to login to Zeffy with the email address associated with your membership and/or conference registrations. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/login
WCA Member/Associate Member (WySCA, WAPT, etc)
Enjoy a One-Day Only pass in person, including lunch and snacks.
REQUIRED CONFIRMATION-Member/Registration Login
Wyoming Counseling Association uses Zeffy, a non-profit management software, to manage memberships and registrations. To check the status of your membership/registration, click the link below to login to Zeffy with the email address associated with your membership and/or conference registrations. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/login
WCA Member/Associate Member (WySCA, WAPT, etc)
Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference
REQUIRED CONFIRMATION-Member/Registration Login
Wyoming Counseling Association uses Zeffy, a non-profit management software, to manage memberships and registrations. To check the status of your membership/registration, click the link below to login to Zeffy with the email address associated with your membership and/or conference registrations. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/login
Non-WCA Member
Enjoy the full program in person with access to all main activities including lunch and snacks.
Non-WCA Member
Enjoy a One-Day Only pass in person, including lunch and snacks.
Non-WCA Member
Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference
Students can enjoy the full conference in person, including lunch and snacks.
Students
Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference
Retired Counselors can enjoy the full conference in person, including lunch and snacks.
Retired Counselors
Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference
Discount Code Required for Registration
If you are a presented at the Annual Conference and you wish to stay to earn CEs, you must register.
WCA is seeking four dedicated volunteers to help us run the Fall Conference. Volunteers assist with registration, room support, and general event logistics to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience for attendees.
In appreciation for your time and service, volunteers receive complimentary conference registration and are able to attend sessions when not on assigned duties.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!