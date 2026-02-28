Wyoming Counseling Association

Hosted by

Wyoming Counseling Association

About this event

DRAFT WCA Annual Conference

1730 Campus Dr

Casper, WY 82601, USA

In Person Full Conference WCA Member/Associate Member
$175

WCA Member/Associate Member (WySCA, WAPT, etc)

Enjoy the full program in person with access to all main activities, including lunch and snacks.


REQUIRED CONFIRMATION-Member/Registration Login

Wyoming Counseling Association uses Zeffy, a non-profit management software, to manage memberships and registrations. To check the status of your membership/registration, click the link below to login to Zeffy with the email address associated with your membership and/or conference registrations. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/login

In-Person One Day Only WCA Member/Associate Member
$110

WCA Member/Associate Member (WySCA, WAPT, etc)

Enjoy a One-Day Only pass in person, including lunch and snacks.


REQUIRED CONFIRMATION-Member/Registration Login

Wyoming Counseling Association uses Zeffy, a non-profit management software, to manage memberships and registrations. To check the status of your membership/registration, click the link below to login to Zeffy with the email address associated with your membership and/or conference registrations. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/login

Full Conference Virtual Access WCA Member/Associate Member
$120

WCA Member/Associate Member (WySCA, WAPT, etc)

Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference


REQUIRED CONFIRMATION-Member/Registration Login

Wyoming Counseling Association uses Zeffy, a non-profit management software, to manage memberships and registrations. To check the status of your membership/registration, click the link below to login to Zeffy with the email address associated with your membership and/or conference registrations. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/login

In-Person Full Conference Non-Member
$240

Non-WCA Member

Enjoy the full program in person with access to all main activities including lunch and snacks.

In-Person One Day Only Conference Non-Member
$185

Non-WCA Member

Enjoy a One-Day Only pass in person, including lunch and snacks.

Virtual Access Full Conference Non-Member
$200

Non-WCA Member

Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference

Student In-Person WCA Members & Non-Members
$75

Students can enjoy the full conference in person, including lunch and snacks.

Student Virtual Access WCA Members & Non-Members
$75

Students

Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference

Retiree In-Person WCA Members & Non-Members
$85

Retired Counselors can enjoy the full conference in person, including lunch and snacks.

Retiree Virtual Access WCA Members & Non-Members
$85

Retired Counselors

Enjoy Virtual, live-stream access to the full conference

Conference Speakers
$100

Discount Code Required for Registration

If you are a presented at the Annual Conference and you wish to stay to earn CEs, you must register.

Conference Volunteer
Free

WCA is seeking four dedicated volunteers to help us run the Fall Conference. Volunteers assist with registration, room support, and general event logistics to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience for attendees.


In appreciation for your time and service, volunteers receive complimentary conference registration and are able to attend sessions when not on assigned duties.

Add a donation for Wyoming Counseling Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!