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About this event
This ticket includes entry into the event, entertainment performances and 6 regular bingo cards. UPGRADES WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE AT THE EVENT
Donate a Ticket – Share the Experience
Help make this event accessible to everyone!
By purchasing a Donate a Ticket, you're providing admission for someone who may not otherwise be able to attend our Drag Bingo fundraiser. Donated tickets may be given to Felicity House residents, alumni, community members in recovery, volunteers, or others who would benefit from sharing in this fun and supportive evening.
If we are unable to distribute all donated tickets, your purchase will be treated as a general charitable contribution to Felicity House, helping us continue our mission of providing safe, sober housing and recovery support for women and those who identify as women.
Thank you for helping us build community, celebrate recovery, and make a lasting difference.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!