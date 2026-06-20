Donate a Ticket – Share the Experience

Help make this event accessible to everyone!

By purchasing a Donate a Ticket, you're providing admission for someone who may not otherwise be able to attend our Drag Bingo fundraiser. Donated tickets may be given to Felicity House residents, alumni, community members in recovery, volunteers, or others who would benefit from sharing in this fun and supportive evening.

If we are unable to distribute all donated tickets, your purchase will be treated as a general charitable contribution to Felicity House, helping us continue our mission of providing safe, sober housing and recovery support for women and those who identify as women.

Thank you for helping us build community, celebrate recovery, and make a lasting difference.