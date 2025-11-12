Drag Bingo and Brunch with Tilted Thunder!

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About this event
Your initial entry gets you 1 bingo card and 1 drink ticket. Card may be played on any round. Only 1 card at a time may be played per round. Up to 2 wins per card allowed.
Single, additional bingo card. Card may be played on any round. Only 1 card at a time may be played per round. Up to two wins per card allowed.
5-pack of additional bingo cards. Save time by getting additional cards in advance if you plan to play multiple rounds! Cards may be played on any round. Only 1 card at a time may be played per round. Up to two wins per card allowed.
9-pack of additional bingo cards. If you plan to stay for the whole event and play every round, save time and get all your cards in advance! Only 1 card at a time may be played per round. Up to two wins per card allowed.
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