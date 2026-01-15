Drag Brunch Fundraiser

About this event
Denver, CO 80218
VIP table for six on the floor. Enjoy a dedicated table for you and your party with the best seats in the house. Includes brunch bites and an absolutely amazing show! Note: When checking out, please select "Other" then under "Contribution" input "0" to avoid paying additional fees.
General Admission seating. Includes brunch bites and an absolutely amazing show! Note: When checking out, please select "Other" then under "Contribution" input "0" to avoid paying additional fees.
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