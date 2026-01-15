Atlantis Community Incorporated

Hosted by

Atlantis Community Incorporated

About this event

Drag Brunch Fundraiser

Charilie's - 900 East Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

VIP Table
$100

VIP table for six on the floor. Enjoy a dedicated table for you and your party with the best seats in the house. Includes brunch bites and an absolutely amazing show! Note: When checking out, please select "Other" then under "Contribution" input "0" to avoid paying additional fees.

General Admission
$10

General Admission seating. Includes brunch bites and an absolutely amazing show! Note: When checking out, please select "Other" then under "Contribution" input "0" to avoid paying additional fees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!