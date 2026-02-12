Pride Across the Bridge

Hosted by

Pride Across the Bridge

About this event

Drag Brunch Fundraiser

15748 Redmond Wy

Redmond, WA 98052, USA

Pay What You Can
$15

If you would like to be seated together, please have your tickets all under the same name. Tickets are sliding scale. Ticket price does not determine your seating.

Standard Ticket Price
$20

If you would like to be seated together, please have your tickets all under the same name. Tickets are sliding scale. Ticket price does not determine your seating.

Support PAB!
$25

If you would like to be seated together, please have your tickets all under the same name. Tickets are sliding scale. Ticket price does not determine your seating.

Add a donation for Pride Across the Bridge

$

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