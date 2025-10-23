Drag For A Cause
Drag For A Cause's Silent Auction Ghouls Just Want to Have Fun

Dr. Feelgood's Leather Bag item
Dr. Feelgood's Leather Bag
$45

Starting bid

Handmade leather (bovine) bag purchased in Thailand and used by the one and only Dr. Feelgood, in great condition.

Bundle from Spenard grinds item
Bundle from Spenard grinds
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $95, hoody, gift card and more, thank you Spenard Grinds!

Pride dangle earrings item
Pride dangle earrings
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $45, thank you Arctic Earrings AK!

Crocheted rainbow neck warmer with coasters item
Crocheted rainbow neck warmer with coasters
$15

Starting bid

Hand made by the one and only Sammy Hoopleseed, one of our performers! Valued at $45

Crocheted trans Headband with coasters item
Crocheted trans Headband with coasters
$15

Starting bid

Hand made by the one and only Sammy Hoopleseed, one of our performers! Valued at $45

Classic Car Shrimp Package item
Classic Car Shrimp Package
$20

Starting bid

Local Valdez artist, thank you for the donation Sammy Hoopleseed! Handmade and locally sourced. Valued at $45. Contains card and calendar.

Two Shrimp Package item
Two Shrimp Package
$20

Starting bid

Local Valdez artist, thank you for the donation Sammy Hoopleseed! Handmade and locally sourced. Valued at $45, contains calendar and print

Shrimp on a Barbie item
Shrimp on a Barbie
$20

Starting bid

Local Valdez artist, thank you for the donation Sammy Hoopleseed! Handmade and locally sourced. Valued at $50, contains calendar and print and card

Skinny Raven Gift Card $25 item
Skinny Raven Gift Card $25
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Skinny Raven!

Whole Body Wellness and Massage $145 item
Whole Body Wellness and Massage $145
$60

Starting bid

Thank you Whole Body Wellness and Massage!

Ceramic platter item
Ceramic platter
$25

Starting bid

Made locally, by Devry Birdsall, thank you for your donation, valued at $55

Custom crocheted character item
Custom crocheted character
$70

Starting bid

Custom crocheted character made to your preference after purchase, worth $150, thank you Tia Marie!

Embrace Massage Gift Card $
$60

Starting bid

Trauma informed, client centered professional massage by owner, Gray Day.

Pansexual crocheted scarf item
Pansexual crocheted scarf
$10

Starting bid

Thank you local community advocate Annie Rie for your donation, valued at $20

Large hand made bag item
Large hand made bag
$25

Starting bid

Thank you Nicole Lewis for your donation! Valued at $50

Pocket babe book holder item
Pocket babe book holder
$7

Starting bid

Thank you Nicole Lewis for your donation! Valued at $15

Monsters Peru Plant item
Monsters Peru Plant
$30

Starting bid

Thank you Gretchan Coleman for your donation, valued at $50.

Turnagain Ceramics, $150 gift card item
Turnagain Ceramics, $150 gift card
$70

Starting bid

Thank you Brian Adams for your donation!

Handmade Necklace see description item
Handmade Necklace see description
$35

Starting bid

Argentium silver, tourmalated rainbow moonstone, onyx, lapis lazuli, labradorite, black web jasper, rainbow moonstone, clear quartz, amethyst and grey opal. Thank you "Opinions for Peace" (Sarah)

