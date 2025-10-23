Drag For A Cause's Silent Auction Ghouls Just Want to Have Fun

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Handmade leather (bovine) bag purchased in Thailand and used by the one and only Dr. Feelgood, in great condition.
Starting bid
Valued at $95, hoody, gift card and more, thank you Spenard Grinds!
Starting bid
Valued at $45, thank you Arctic Earrings AK!
Starting bid
Hand made by the one and only Sammy Hoopleseed, one of our performers! Valued at $45
Starting bid
Hand made by the one and only Sammy Hoopleseed, one of our performers! Valued at $45
Starting bid
Local Valdez artist, thank you for the donation Sammy Hoopleseed! Handmade and locally sourced. Valued at $45. Contains card and calendar.
Starting bid
Local Valdez artist, thank you for the donation Sammy Hoopleseed! Handmade and locally sourced. Valued at $45, contains calendar and print
Starting bid
Local Valdez artist, thank you for the donation Sammy Hoopleseed! Handmade and locally sourced. Valued at $50, contains calendar and print and card
Starting bid
Thank you Skinny Raven!
Starting bid
Thank you Whole Body Wellness and Massage!
Starting bid
Made locally, by Devry Birdsall, thank you for your donation, valued at $55
Starting bid
Custom crocheted character made to your preference after purchase, worth $150, thank you Tia Marie!
Starting bid
Trauma informed, client centered professional massage by owner, Gray Day.
Starting bid
Thank you local community advocate Annie Rie for your donation, valued at $20
Starting bid
Thank you Nicole Lewis for your donation! Valued at $50
Starting bid
Thank you Nicole Lewis for your donation! Valued at $15
Starting bid
Thank you Gretchan Coleman for your donation, valued at $50.
Starting bid
Thank you Brian Adams for your donation!
Starting bid
Argentium silver, tourmalated rainbow moonstone, onyx, lapis lazuli, labradorite, black web jasper, rainbow moonstone, clear quartz, amethyst and grey opal. Thank you "Opinions for Peace" (Sarah)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!