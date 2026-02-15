Drag For A Cause's Stupid Cupid Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Gift card for a growler fill with brand new 49th state brewery growler!
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Get two $25.00 gift cards good at the Bear Tooth!
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$60 value for gift card. Gift card for a massage session with Embrace Massage! Along with a spa kit from DandyLyin, host of the show!
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Get your very own new exotic plant from an amazing plant doctor Gretchen Coleman! It’s a Monstera Adansonii Aurea starter! Value is $120
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Get a set of two collars and two pairs of wrist cuffs from Alaska Makes! Locally made.
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Enjoy and hour tattoo session with Miss Jenn at Anchorage Tattoo Studio. $180 value.
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Enjoy this locally created and made corcheted platypus with jewelry, 10-12”
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Enjoy an all inclusive (hair, makeup, client closet, images) from Boudie Babe Consulting! $675 value
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Enjoy a valentines basket from Wild north Jams and Jellies! $75 value
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Full heating system checkup with Discount Mechanical. $160 value
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Hand beaded earring owned and donated by Doctor Feelgood. Can be worn long or short!
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Hand made mantaray and earrings by Carrie Nightingale of Chaos by Carrie
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Total value $45!
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An amazing pride and sun set!
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Gorgeous hand made pair from Lupine Road Designs!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!