Drag For A Cause
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Drag For A Cause

About this event

Sales closed

Drag For A Cause's Stupid Cupid Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3502 Spenard Rd, Anchorage, AK 99503, USA

49th State Brewing Co Gift Card for growlers fill & growler item
49th State Brewing Co Gift Card for growlers fill & growler
$8

Starting bid

Gift card for a growler fill with brand new 49th state brewery growler!

Bear tooth gift card x2! item
Bear tooth gift card x2!
$15

Starting bid

Get two $25.00 gift cards good at the Bear Tooth!

Gift Card to Embrace Massage and home spa kit item
Gift Card to Embrace Massage and home spa kit item
Gift Card to Embrace Massage and home spa kit
$25

Starting bid

$60 value for gift card. Gift card for a massage session with Embrace Massage! Along with a spa kit from DandyLyin, host of the show!

Exotic plant c/o Gretchen Coleman, the plant goddess item
Exotic plant c/o Gretchen Coleman, the plant goddess item
Exotic plant c/o Gretchen Coleman, the plant goddess
$36

Starting bid

Get your very own new exotic plant from an amazing plant doctor Gretchen Coleman! It’s a Monstera Adansonii Aurea starter! Value is $120

Lace collar and cuffs set by Alaska Makes item
Lace collar and cuffs set by Alaska Makes item
Lace collar and cuffs set by Alaska Makes
$10

Starting bid

Get a set of two collars and two pairs of wrist cuffs from Alaska Makes! Locally made.

Gift Card for tattoo session at Anchorage Tattoo item
Gift Card for tattoo session at Anchorage Tattoo
$54

Starting bid

Enjoy and hour tattoo session with Miss Jenn at Anchorage Tattoo Studio. $180 value.

Plunderbutt crochet animal with jewelry, by Tia item
Plunderbutt crochet animal with jewelry, by Tia
$12

Starting bid

Enjoy this locally created and made corcheted platypus with jewelry, 10-12”

Boudior session-all inclusive! item
Boudior session-all inclusive!
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy an all inclusive (hair, makeup, client closet, images) from Boudie Babe Consulting! $675 value

Valentines honey package item
Valentines honey package
$22

Starting bid

Enjoy a valentines basket from Wild north Jams and Jellies! $75 value

Full heating system check up by Discount Mechanical item
Full heating system check up by Discount Mechanical
$48

Starting bid

Full heating system checkup with Discount Mechanical. $160 value

Earrings from Doctor Feelgood - hand beaded item
Earrings from Doctor Feelgood - hand beaded
$8

Starting bid

Hand beaded earring owned and donated by Doctor Feelgood. Can be worn long or short!

Manta Ray Plush Pouch and earrings by Chaos by Carrie item
Manta Ray Plush Pouch and earrings by Chaos by Carrie item
Manta Ray Plush Pouch and earrings by Chaos by Carrie
$15

Starting bid

Hand made mantaray and earrings by Carrie Nightingale of Chaos by Carrie

Prize earrings from Fish out of Water AK item
Prize earrings from Fish out of Water AK
$15

Starting bid

Total value $45!

Pride earrings from Arctic Earrings AK item
Pride earrings from Arctic Earrings AK
$15

Starting bid

An amazing pride and sun set!

Hand made earrings from Lupine Road Designs item
Hand made earrings from Lupine Road Designs
$20

Starting bid

Gorgeous hand made pair from Lupine Road Designs!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!