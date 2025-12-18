Drag Mama's Stiletto Camp

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Tuesday's class only - 1/27/2026 11am - 4pm
Wednesday's class only - 1/28/2026 11am - 4pm
Thursday's class only - 1/29/2026 11am - 4pm
Many of our queens, kings & things cannot afford the cost of this class. Good news: You can sponsor a queen fully or partially! Choose the amount you can contribute and make sure you note the artist you are sponsoring!
Register here to let us know you're planning to come if you and us can figure out how to cover the cost!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!