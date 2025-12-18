B4CK / The Seed Theatre

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B4CK / The Seed Theatre

About this event

Drag Mama's Stiletto Camp

1307 Dodds Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37404, USA

Full week / All Workshops
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

TUESDAY ONLY - Costumes, Makeup, Hair & Nails
$125

Tuesday's class only - 1/27/2026 11am - 4pm

WEDNESDAY ONLY - Walking, Dance & Movement, Stage Presence
$125

Wednesday's class only - 1/28/2026 11am - 4pm

THURSDAY ONLY - Professionalism & Booking
$125

Thursday's class only - 1/29/2026 11am - 4pm

Sponsor An Artist
Pay what you can

Many of our queens, kings & things cannot afford the cost of this class. Good news: You can sponsor a queen fully or partially! Choose the amount you can contribute and make sure you note the artist you are sponsoring!

I'm a performer who is interested but I need a sponsor!
Free

Register here to let us know you're planning to come if you and us can figure out how to cover the cost!

Add a donation for B4CK / The Seed Theatre

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