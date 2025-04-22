Drag Me Into the Wild

Grants entry to the event including food, open bar, live music and the Queens Performances!
Additional Drag Show Cash
$10
This donation will be provided in your choice of "$1", "$5" and/or "$10" bills for drag show cash at the event (not legal tender). This is not refundable - donation receipts available on request.
Drink Sponsorship for Loved One or Pets
$75
We’re offering a glittery new way to celebrate the ones you love—whether they’re human, furry, feathered, or somewhere in between!
Sponsor a drink in honor of your partner, pet, or cherished loved one—and we’ll turn them into a glamorous drag queen for the night! 💄👠
Add a donation for Sonflower Ranch Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!