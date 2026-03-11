Drag Queen Bingo

About this event
A show that combines drag, standup comedy and the classic game of bingo
with an adults-only twist! Experience the SHEnanigans for yourself!
21 & Over ONLY!
Included:
~ 6 games of Bingo
~ 2 Slices of Pizza
~ 1 Pop or Water
~ Tons of Laughs & Fun
A show that combines drag, standup comedy and the classic game of bingo
with an adults-only twist! Experience the SHEnanigans for yourself!
21 & Over ONLY!
Included:
~ VIP Preferred & Reserved Seating for 8
~ 8 Tickets which include
~ 6 games of Bingo
~ 2 Slices of Pizza
~ 1 Pop or Water
~ Tons of Laughs & Fun
$
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