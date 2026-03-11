Garden City Goodfellows

Hosted by

Garden City Goodfellows

About this event

Drag Queen Bingo

1751 W Radcliff St

Garden City, MI 48135, USA

General Admission
$30

A show that combines drag, standup comedy and the classic game of bingo
with an adults-only twist! Experience the SHEnanigans for yourself!


21 & Over ONLY!


Included:

~ 6 games of Bingo

~ 2 Slices of Pizza

~ 1 Pop or Water

~ Tons of Laughs & Fun



VIP Reserved Seating
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A show that combines drag, standup comedy and the classic game of bingo
with an adults-only twist! Experience the SHEnanigans for yourself!


21 & Over ONLY!


Included:

~ VIP Preferred & Reserved Seating for 8

~ 8 Tickets which include

~ 6 games of Bingo

~ 2 Slices of Pizza

~ 1 Pop or Water

~ Tons of Laughs & Fun

Add a donation for Garden City Goodfellows

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!