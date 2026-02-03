Drag Queen Music Bingo

Enjoy the evening with great music, laughs, entertainment, prizes, and support a great cause.

$30.00 in advance, $35.00 at the door.

Price includes 8 games (3 sheets per game)

$200.00 Cash Prizes

Extra sheets, 50/50 and Special Games available for additional purchase.

Doors open at 4pm and bingo begins at 5:30pm.

This is a BYOB event and you can bring food/snacks. Only light refreshments will be offered.