Drag Queen Music Bingo

Enjoy the evening with great music, laughs, entertainment, prizes, and support a great cause.
$30.00 in advance, $35.00 at the door.
Price includes 8 games (3 sheets per game)
$200.00 Cash Prizes
Extra sheets, 50/50 and Special Games available for additional purchase.
Doors open at 4pm and bingo begins at 5:30pm.
This is a BYOB event and you can bring food/snacks. Only light refreshments will be offered.
