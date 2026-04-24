Drag Queen Music Bingo

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About this event
Includes free game play, $5 for additional cards.
Coming with friends and want to make sure you sit together? Covers 8 people and includes free game play for 8, $5 additional cards.
Coming with friends and want to make sure you sit together? Covers 4 people and includes free game play for 4, $5 additional cards.
Up to 7 in private seating area with comfy seats and a bottle of champagne. Free game play, $5 additional cards.
Want more chances to win? get an additional card here!
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