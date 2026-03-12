Latinx Pride

Hosted by

Latinx Pride

About this event

Drag Rave Loteria

10 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA

General Admission
$20

Get ready for a night of high energy, music, and cultura at Drag Rave Lotería hosted by Indy Latinx Pride.


Your ticket gives you full access to the entire experience:

💃 Drag Lotería (6PM–8PM)
🎤 Karaoke (8PM–10PM)
🔥 Latinx Rave (10PM–3AM) featuring DJ RICAN

🥤 Includes one complimentary drink & 1 Lotería Card


🔞 This is a 21+ event. A valid ID is required for entry.


✨ Seating is available throughout the venue on a first-come, first-served basis

🛋️ Booths are available for purchase separately for reserved group seating

Booth #2 (Admission Not Included)
$25

Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.


This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.


⚠️ IMPORTANT

This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.


Booth seating capacity: 4 people

Booth #3 (Admission Not Included)
$25

Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.


This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.


⚠️ IMPORTANT

This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.


Booth seating capacity: 4 people

Booth #4 (Admission Not Included)
$25

Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.


This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.


⚠️ IMPORTANT

This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.


Booth seating capacity: 4 people

Booth #5 (Admission Not Included)
$25

Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.


This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.


⚠️ IMPORTANT

This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.


Booth seating capacity: 4 people

Booth #6 (Admission Not Included)
$25

Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.


This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.


⚠️ IMPORTANT

This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.


Booth seating capacity: 4 people

Add a donation for Latinx Pride

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