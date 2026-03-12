Drag Rave Loteria

Get ready for a night of high energy, music, and cultura at Drag Rave Lotería hosted by Indy Latinx Pride.





Your ticket gives you full access to the entire experience:

💃 Drag Lotería (6PM–8PM)

🎤 Karaoke (8PM–10PM)

🔥 Latinx Rave (10PM–3AM) featuring DJ RICAN

🥤 Includes one complimentary drink & 1 Lotería Card





🔞 This is a 21+ event. A valid ID is required for entry.





✨ Seating is available throughout the venue on a first-come, first-served basis

🛋️ Booths are available for purchase separately for reserved group seating