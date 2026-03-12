Drag Rave Loteria

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About this event
Get ready for a night of high energy, music, and cultura at Drag Rave Lotería hosted by Indy Latinx Pride.
Your ticket gives you full access to the entire experience:
💃 Drag Lotería (6PM–8PM)
🎤 Karaoke (8PM–10PM)
🔥 Latinx Rave (10PM–3AM) featuring DJ RICAN
🥤 Includes one complimentary drink & 1 Lotería Card
🔞 This is a 21+ event. A valid ID is required for entry.
✨ Seating is available throughout the venue on a first-come, first-served basis
🛋️ Booths are available for purchase separately for reserved group seating
Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.
This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.
⚠️ IMPORTANT
This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.
Booth seating capacity: 4 people
Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.
This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.
⚠️ IMPORTANT
This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.
Booth seating capacity: 4 people
Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.
This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.
⚠️ IMPORTANT
This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.
Booth seating capacity: 4 people
Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.
This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.
⚠️ IMPORTANT
This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.
Booth seating capacity: 4 people
Reserve a booth for your group during Drag Rave Lotería.
This reservation ONLY guarantees a booth seating area for your group during the event.
⚠️ IMPORTANT
This reservation does NOT include event admission. Each person must purchase a separate entry ticket.
Booth seating capacity: 4 people
$
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