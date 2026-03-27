Dragon Boat Festival 2026

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About this event
The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.
The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.
The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.
A senior citizen is 55 years old or older.
The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.
A college student is 18 years old or older.
A proof of college student is required.
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