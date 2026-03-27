Greater Washington Asian Deaf Association

Hosted by

Greater Washington Asian Deaf Association

About this event

Dragon Boat Festival 2026

2900 Virginia Ave NW

Washington, DC 20037, USA

Dragon Boat Festival Participation - Non-Member
$70

The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.

Dragon Boat Festival Participation - GWADA Member
$65

The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.

Dragon Boat Festival Participation - Senior Citizen
$50

The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.


A senior citizen is 55 years old or older.

Dragon Boat Festival Participation - College Student
$50

The registration fee includes an entry into the dragon boat competition as a paddler, a team t-shirt, and a lunch meal/drink.


A college student is 18 years old or older.


A proof of college student is required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!