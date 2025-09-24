eventClosed

Dragon Divas Silent Auction

Cozy Cabin- 2 night stay item
Cozy Cabin- 2 night stay
$500

Terrific on-the-water fun awaits you with this cozy cabin just 20 minutes north of the Twin Cities. Two bedrooms, three beds and wonderful memory making!

Original Painting by Pat Owen item
Original Painting by Pat Owen
$200

A special scene on Lake Gervais, our own Diva and artist, Pat Owen brought a photo to life on her canvas. The photo was taken by Cindi Fitch at the close of the 2024 season .

Johnny Tauer Youth Basketball Camp item
Johnny Tauer Youth Basketball Camp
$300

Weeklong camp at University of Saint Thomas. Sessions in June, July or August. Plus logo gear in basket. Overall value $500

Private Wine Class at Total Wine item
Private Wine Class at Total Wine
$250

Embark on a wine class learning and tasting adventure with up to 20 of your guests. Expires August 2026. Value $600

