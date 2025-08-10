Dragon Grams (previously Birthday Grams)

Option 1: Dragon Classic (delivered to class)
$50

What's Inside the Dragon Classic?
🎉 “It’s My Birthday” shirt + fabric marker for signatures
🪩 Cool Croc charms
🎁 A 4" Dragon sticker
🍭 Goldfish, Rice Krispies treats, and fruit snacks


Everything above, in a reusable, dragon green bag, delivered to your child’s classroom.


Boy "It's My Birthday" Keepsake T-shirt: White, dri-fit tee green letters and green dragon. Available in XS, S, M, L, XL.


Girl "It's My Birthday" Keepsake T-shirt: Grey, cotton tee with retro multi-color letters. Available in XS, S, M, L, XL.

Option 2: Dragon Deluxe (delivered to class)
$75

Receive the Dragon Classic plus a festive birthday balloon arrangement —adding that extra WOW factor to their big day. Delivered to your child's classroom.


Birthday Number Arrangement (delivered to home/event)
$90

This fun design stands over 5 feet tall and comes customized with your # choice and colors. 30% of sales goes back to OUES!


Delivery is FREE for orders within a 10-mile radius. Orders outside of that will require a $25 delivery charge.

Happy Birthday Tower (delivered to home/event)
$125

WOW your birthday boy/girl with a 7 foot balloon tower delivered right to your door! Customize your colors and message. 30% goes back to OUES with this purchase.


Delivery is FREE for orders within a 10-mile radius. Orders outside of that will require a $25 delivery charge.

Balloon Arch (delivered to home/event)
$250

Go big for your birthday or ANY event! Fully customizable and delivered and assembled at your home or location of choice. 30% goes back to OUES with this purchase.


Delivery is FREE for orders within a 10-mile radius. Orders outside of that will require a $25 delivery charge.

