Dragon Hearts Foundation Elevate Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating education, arts and culture, and community impact. Includes admission for one guest with access to the cocktail reception, dinner, program, cultural performances, and networking.
Cover the full cost of one guest's attendance while supporting the Dragon Hearts Foundation's mission. Includes one gala ticket and preferred seating.
Become a Friends Circle supporter and help expand educational opportunities for future generations. Includes two gala tickets, preferred seating, and recognition as a Friends Circle supporter.
Help transform lives by supporting one scholarship or youth program. Includes two gala tickets, VIP seating, sponsor recognition before, during, and after the event, and acknowledgment of your meaningful investment in education and opportunity.
Support 2–3 scholarships or youth programs while helping expand the Foundation's community impact. Includes two gala tickets, VIP seating, enhanced sponsor recognition across event marketing, the printed program, website, and stage, and recognition as an Impact Sponsor.
Make a lasting investment in the next generation by supporting 5–7 scholarships or youth programs. Includes four gala tickets, VIP seating, premier sponsor recognition across event marketing, website, printed program, stage, and post-event communications, along with prominent acknowledgment as a Legacy Sponsor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!