Dragon Jr's Family Art Night May 7, 2026

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Enjoy 1 hour of art time with the family. All supplies will be provided by PTA.
ALL ATTENDEES NEED A TICKET, INCLUDING ADULTS. PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF TICKETS NEEDED FOR YOUR ENTIRE GROUP.
Enjoy 1 hour of art time with the family. All supplies will be provided by PTA. ALL ATTENDEES NEED A TICKET, INCLUDING ADULTS. PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF TICKETS NEEDED FOR YOUR ENTIRE GROUP
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