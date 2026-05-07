Bella Vista Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Bella Vista Elementary PTA

About this event

Dragon Jr's Family Art Night May 7, 2026

2410 Findlay Ave

Monterey Park, CA 91754, USA

General Admission for 3:30-4:30 PM Session
Free

Enjoy 1 hour of art time with the family. All supplies will be provided by PTA.

ALL ATTENDEES NEED A TICKET, INCLUDING ADULTS. PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF TICKETS NEEDED FOR YOUR ENTIRE GROUP.

General Admission for 5:00PM-6:00 PM Session
Free

Enjoy 1 hour of art time with the family. All supplies will be provided by PTA. ALL ATTENDEES NEED A TICKET, INCLUDING ADULTS. PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF TICKETS NEEDED FOR YOUR ENTIRE GROUP

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