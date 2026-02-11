Columbus Chess Academy

Hosted by

Columbus Chess Academy

About this event

Queens of Columbus Meetup & Dragon Queen Blitz Tournament

2571 Neil Ave

Columbus, OH 43202, USA

Queens of Columbus Meetup (Girls/Women): 10 AM - 12 PM
Free

Entry to Queens of Columbus Meetup


Open to girls, women, and gender minorities. All girls/women who attend will get a free ticket to the Blitz Tournament from 12 PM - 2 PM.

Note: Please add one ticket per person coming so we can order food accordingly. Dads and brothers are welcome to come.

Blitz Tournament Entry (All Genders): 12 PM - 2 PM
$20

Entry to the Blitz Tournament


At least two sections: rated and nonrated. You will tell the person at the door which section you'll play in at the tournament.

Blitz Tournament Sponsorship
$20

Sponsor one of our students to play in the tournament

Add a donation for Columbus Chess Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!