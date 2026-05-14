Dragonfly Mental Health

Hosted by

Dragonfly Mental Health

About this event

Dragonfly Mental Health - May Mental Health Lunch & Learn

1272 N Palm Ave

Sarasota, FL 34236, USA

VIP Guest
Free

Enjoy an incredible meal and connect with with fellow community members committed to excellent mental health in all spaces.


* Behavioral Teaching Solutions, LLC, through its community initiative "BTS Cook & Connect", proudly supports Dragonfly Mental Health's mission to foster connection, wellness, and inclusive community care.

Community Champion
$50

Your contribution helps us do more in the community.


($25 tax deductible donation)

Dragonfly Diamond Sponsor
Pay what you can

Show your support up front and help us catalyze change through connection and conversation!


($225 tax deductible donation)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!