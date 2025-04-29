Hosted by

Dragons Back PLEMC

Dragons Back PLEMC's Silent Auction

Citizen Watch
$100

Starting bid

This watch was donated by J&R Gold. Any and all information can be confirmed by him during normal business hours.
HD Champaign Glasses
$25

Starting bid

HD Champaign Glasses
$25

Starting bid

HD Whisky Glasses item
HD Whisky Glasses
$25

Starting bid

H-D Tabletop S'mores Kit item
H-D Tabletop S'mores Kit
$40

Starting bid

Wristlet: Montana Brown/Liner/Antique Brass Loxx item
Wristlet: Montana Brown/Liner/Antique Brass Loxx
$75

Starting bid

The Appa Signature Wristlet is the product that started it all. Now with a Loxx button to keep all your items even more secure. Originally designed for the craftsman’s wife, this wristlet offers the perfect balance between style and practicality. Whether you're headed to a formal event or running casual errands, it holds all your essentials when a purse feels like too much and your pockets fall short. Its versatile design effortlessly complements any outfit, adding a subtle touch of elegance without stealing the spotlight.
Wristlet: Montana Black/Liner/Antique Brass Loxx item
Wristlet: Montana Black/Liner/Antique Brass Loxx
$75

Starting bid

The Appa Signature Wristlet is the product that started it all. Now with a Loxx button to keep all your items even more secure. Originally designed for the craftsman’s wife, this wristlet offers the perfect balance between style and practicality. Whether you're headed to a formal event or running casual errands, it holds all your essentials when a purse feels like too much and your pockets fall short. Its versatile design effortlessly complements any outfit, adding a subtle touch of elegance without stealing the spotlight.
Expresso Machine item
Expresso Machine
$100

Starting bid

Drone #1 item
Drone #1
$50

Starting bid

Open Bar & Shield Wood Cutting Board & Knife Kit item
Open Bar & Shield Wood Cutting Board & Knife Kit
$25

Starting bid

Personalized McDonalds Gift Basket item
Personalized McDonalds Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

computer item
computer
$50

Starting bid

survalance camera item
survalance camera
$10

Starting bid

Drone #2 item
Drone #2
$20

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Thermas item
Harley Davidson Thermas
$10

Starting bid

