Dragon's Breath Youth Sports Memberships 2025

Dragon’s Breath Youth Basketball (Ages 4–12)
3-Month Membership | June 3 – August 29, 2025
Cost: $350
Join our basketball program focused on skill-building, teamwork, and fun! Includes:
2 practices per week
2 tournaments per month
Team jersey and gear
End-of-season celebration
Perfect for beginners and young athletes ready to grow on and off the court!
